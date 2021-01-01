Create quilts with darling, pre-quilted designs! Patchwork Cotton Calico Fabric features a checkered print in a deep color palette including green, red, blue, cream, and rustic brown. The patches are printed with various patterns such as gingham, plaid, and floral, and some of the checkers have a deep-red heart in the center. Use it to make an array of home accents such as blankets, pillows, bed skirts, wall hangings, and plush ornaments and decor. Let its colors and country appeal inspire your next creation! Details: Width: 44" - 45" Weight: Lightweight Country Of Origin: Pakistan Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Cold; Tumble Dry, Low; Use Cool Iron; Non-Chlorine Bleach Only. Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 8 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.