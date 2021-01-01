Patch Cable, LC to LC Duplex OM1(62.5/125) Multimode 2.0mm LSZH Jacket Optic Cable - 3 Meter/2 Pack

LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM1 Multimode LSZH(flame retardant) 2.0mm Optic Patch Cable, The 62.5/125m OM1 multimode optic cable is suitable for fast Ethernet, gigabit Ethernet and channel applications, such as in data center, telecom room, server farms, cloud storage networks, and any place jumper cables are needed. Patch Cable Details: Length: 1 to 10 Meter(optional), Duplex (2 strands), LSZH 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, LC to LC terminated (Max Connector Loss: 0.50 dB, Typical Connector Loss: 0.30 dB, Typical Return Loss -30 dB). Attenuation at 850nm 3.5dB/km, Attenuation at 1300nm 1.5dB/km, Operating Temperature -20~70C. OM1 optic cable use two 900um flame-retardant tight buffer as optical communication medium, the tight buffer wrapped with a layer of aramid yarn as strength member units and then is completed with LSZH (Low smoke, Zero halogen, Flame-retardant), which is shiny, tough, environmental protection, not fade, not broken and not easily deformed.