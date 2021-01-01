From safavieh
Safavieh PAT4011B Outdoor Collection Kylie Grey and White Rattan Bistro Table
Advertisement
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home Features a chic grey and white woven pattern and PE wicker construction Full dimensions are 31.5" wide x 31.5" deep x 30" high Perfect for the veranda, patio, sunroom, backyard, or any petite dining space Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today