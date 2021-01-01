Pastry Tek Petal Tip, 1 Reusable Decorating Cake Tip - #104, Dent-Resistant, Stainless Steel Rose Frosting Tip, Dishwasher-Safe, Decorate Cupcakes, Cakes, or Cookies - Restaurantware

ENDLESS DECORATING OPTIONS: Effortlessly create beautiful lettering, ribbons, borders, flowers, and other eye-catching details with our large assortment of cake decorating tips. Sold individually. STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION: Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this cake decorating tip is conveniently reusable, long-lasting, and corrosion-resistant. Easy to clean & dishwasher-safe! TEARDROP TIP DESIGN: Featuring a teardrop tip design, this cake frosting tip makes it simple to produce beautiful flower petals, roses, ruffles, seashells, and more! PERFECT SIZE: Each of these frosting decorating tips measures 0.7 inches wide and 1.3 inches tall. Conveniently fits most disposable and reusable piping bags! IDEAL FOR BAKERIES, CATERERS, AND HOME CHEFS: Add a touch of flair to your cakes and cupcakes with our selection of stainless steel icing tips. Instantly makes any dessert look like a specialty treat!, Manufacturer: Restaurantware