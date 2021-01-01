Pastry Tek 4 x 2.75 Inch Raindeer Cookie Cutter, 1 Corrosion-Resistant Winter Cookie Cutter - With Handle, Dishwasher-Safe, Metal Christmas Ornament Cookie Cutter, For Desserts And Treats

REINDEER DESIGN: The detailed reindeer design of this winter cookie cutter makes your delicious sugar cookies, shortbread cookies, or butter cookies fun to eat! BUILT-IN HANDLE: Featuring a built-in handle this deer cookie cutter makes pressing down on dough quick and easy. METAL CONSTRUCTION: This cookie cutter with handle is constructed from sturdy metal for precisely cutting out each reindeer. GREAT FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Use this reindeer cutter for the holidays or winter-themed events. 1 COUNT BOX: Measuring 4 inches long, this deer cutter ships in a 1 count box., Manufacturer: Restaurantware