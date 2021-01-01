Pastille Wayfind Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (PAS-1W-D-PC30-27-120_TR_LINE-IP20)

The Pastille Wayfind Wall Sconce by RBW is part of a collection originally inspired by the Art Deco design era. The simple, geometric features of the wall sconce create a prominent, yet understated design. The pattern etched onto the diffuser is customizable as well as the backplate finish. The wall sconce can be used indoors or outdoors. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black