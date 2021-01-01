Pastille Vanity Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (PAS-3V-DDD-PC31-30-120_TR_LINE-IP20)

RBW took inspiration from the Art Deco period in the olden times of Hollywood with the Pastille Vanity Wall Sconce. The wall sconce features a slim metal backing offered in a range of finishes. There are 3 glass globes attached to it that are also offered in a range of textures. The wall sconce becomes increasingly customizable with a variety of color temperatures and the ability to choose whether it is placed indoors or outdoors. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Brown. Finish: Breccia