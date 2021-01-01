Pastille Cluster Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (PAS-3C-DDD-PC30-30-120_TR_LINE-IP65)

The Pastille Cluster Wall Sconce by RBW uses unique geometric textures on the glass paired together with a colored metal backing offered in a variety of finishes to create an Art Deco style. The wall sconce allows for customization, with options of color temperatures and whether the fixture can be located indoors or outdoors. With 3 glass diffusers, the wall sconce creates ambient lighting. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black