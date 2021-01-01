Pastel Peach Sisal Pine Artificial Easter Tree 30-Inch

Create a unique display for your blown glass and decorated Easter eggs with this stunning holiday tree. Its soft peach sisal branches and base bring the perfect pop of color to your Easter decor. The branches are accented with a dusting of matching peach foam balls and pink fabric confetti for an added touch of whimsy. Features: Made from sisal - a natural fibrous and durable material Matching peach wrapped jute trunk Tree comes on an attached wooden base No assembly required For indoor use only Unlit Dimensions: 2.5 feet high x 16 inches wide (at the widest point) Material(s): sisal/wood/foam/fabric