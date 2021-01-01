From kirkland's
Pastel Line Abstract Canvas Art Print, 20x20 in.
Advertisement
Large abstract shapes overlap stripes on the Pastel Line Abstract Canvas Art Print. You'll love how the floating moon shape adds a pop of pink to the piece. Canvas art print measures 20L x 1.25W x 20H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features abstract subject Hues of white, blue, yellow, brown, black, and pink Weight: 1.59 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Designed and printed in the USA Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.