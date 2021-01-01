From vaporwave gifts
Vaporwave Gifts Pastel Goth Gnomes And Teddy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Gift For Any Vaporwave Lover, Soft Grunge Fan Who Loves Goth. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Pastel Goth And Who Loves Pastel Goth Aesthetic. Makes A Great Gift For Any Fan Of Vaporwave. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Soft Grunge And Goth. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only