From kirkland's
Pastel Countryside II Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Escape into nature with this Pastel Countryside II Canvas Art Print. You'll love how the calming serenity of this piece looks anywhere in your home! Art measures 40L x 1.25W x 40H in. Giclee printed on studio quality canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Canvas stretched over solid wood Features a landscape scene Hues of brown, green, blue, and white Weight: 6.93 lbs. Made in the USA Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.