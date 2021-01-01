Prego Pasta Sauce, Italian Tomato Sauce with Meat, 45 Ounce PET, 3-pack

DELICIOUS TOMATO MEAT SAUCE: Sweet vine-ripened tomatoes are flavored with savory meat and blended with Italian herbs and seasonings for a rich flavor that is authentically Italian GLUTEN FREE PASTA SAUCE: Made almost entirely of vegetables, this spaghetti sauce is naturally gluten free and low in fat LOADED WITH VEGGIES: With tomatoes as the number one ingredient, it's no wonder each half cup serving delivers 40% of your daily vegetables QUICK & EASY DINNERS: Pour it over pasta, use it as a base for your own recipe, or add it to a family favorite FEED THE WHOLE FAMILY: One jar is 45 ounces, easily enough for multiple dinners or a potluck