From catan studios

Passive L1 Antenna with Integrated Sealed Gooseneck 0700 Delrin Radome SMAm RF Connector

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Quadrifilar Helical Antenna Design - Excellent Axial Ratio; L1 Frequency 10.23 MHz bandwidth Capable of Receiving Clear Signal in Congested and Noisy RF Environments; Small form factor; Ultra light-weight compact design; Exceptional pattern bandwidth Ground plane independent; Non-rotating black chrome SMA(m) RF connector Integrated RF coaxial gooseneck assembly with Polyolefin heat shrink seal Waterproof to 20 meters (65.6 ft.)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com