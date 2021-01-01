From catan studios
Passive L1 Antenna with Integrated Sealed Gooseneck 0700 Delrin Radome SMAm RF Connector
Advertisement
Quadrifilar Helical Antenna Design - Excellent Axial Ratio; L1 Frequency 10.23 MHz bandwidth Capable of Receiving Clear Signal in Congested and Noisy RF Environments; Small form factor; Ultra light-weight compact design; Exceptional pattern bandwidth Ground plane independent; Non-rotating black chrome SMA(m) RF connector Integrated RF coaxial gooseneck assembly with Polyolefin heat shrink seal Waterproof to 20 meters (65.6 ft.)