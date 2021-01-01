SAFAVIEH Passion Turquoise/Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Distressed Border Area Rug

With hints of vividly colored, classic motifs peeking through a stressed, antique patina, our Passion Collection is a walk through the grand mansions of yesteryear. Transitional styling makes our Passion Collection an excellent place to find that swank living room rug or an indoor rug that will add a classical accent to your bedroom or dining room decor. Available in a wide selection of sizes, including small rectangles and hallway runners. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Turquoise/Ivory.