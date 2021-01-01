From david tutera

David Tutera Passion Place/Oval Soup Spoon

$9.99
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Place/Oval Soup Spoon in the Passion pattern by David Tutera. Red/Yellow/Fuscia Floral&Plumes 8 1/8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com