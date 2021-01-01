Nourison Passion Multicolor 4 ft. x 6 ft. Abstract Modern Area Rug

Advertisement
Introduce a fun flair into your kid's playroom with the Nourison Passion Collection 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug. This rug boasts a child-friendly theme, having fun patterns, perfect for adorning your child's bedroom. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features water-resistant materials. Made with multi-colored elements, it adds a vibrant touch to your home that will create a cheerful mood. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it an incredibly durable option for your kid's room. Color: Multicolor.