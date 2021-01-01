Passion Red Multi Colored 4 X 6 Area Rug

Part of Passion Collection from NourisonRed Multi Colored FinishPower-loomedFabric content: 100% PolypropyleneLatex BackingLow sheddingNarrow border.Rich, lush, seductive color draws you in to the plush beauty of the lovely Passion Collection. If you thrill to the pleasures of beautifying your home, you'll find Passion area rugs simply irresistible. These fantastic florals, stunning abstracts and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a modern sensibility. Woven of polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art powerlooms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced overdye techniques create an exciting patina effect. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home!