Nourison Passion Ivory/Pink 7 ft. x 10 ft. Persian Farmhouse Area Rug

Rich, lush, seductive color draws you in to the plush beauty of the lovely Passion Collection. If you thrill to the pleasures of beautifying your home, you'll find Passion area rugs simply irresistible. These fantastic florals, stunning abstracts and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a modern sensibility. Woven of polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced over dye techniques create an exciting patina effect. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home. Delicious candy-pink and rose-gold scintillate in this contemporary Persian rug. A design from the Passion collection, it presents a classic center-medallion floral pattern in a modern palette with over-dyed patina. As sumptuous to the touch as it is to the eye, in thick, soft pile with an intricate border. Color: Ivory/Pink.