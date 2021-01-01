Passion Dance No.3 by Kathy Morton Stanion Painting Print on Canvas

Features:Printed with the finest archival pigment ink on 430 gsmCanvas is archival PH neutral and acid freeEach canvas is coated with the finest UV semi gloss varnishCanvas prints are stretched on the finest western white pine solid wood stretcher barsMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 35% Cotton and 65% polyester blended base matte canvasColor: Red/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Kathy Morton StanionStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalFire Resistant: NoLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Bar: 0.75" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individu