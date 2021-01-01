Nourison Passion Bohemian Floral Ivory/Multi Area Rug

Rich, lush, seductive color draws you in to the plush beauty of the lovely Passion Collection. If you thrill to the pleasures of beautifying your home, you'll find Passion area rugs simply irresistible. These fantastic florals, stunning abstracts and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a modern sensibility. Woven of polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art powerlooms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced overdye techniques create an exciting patina effect. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home! A fantasy of flowers fills this marvelous Passion area rug from edge to edge. Its bohemian approach to traditional floral patterns transforms any room with whimsical charm. A total pleasure in thick pile and a medley of bright multicolors softened by the light ivory ground.