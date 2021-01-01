Nourison Passion Yellow/Multicolor 2 ft. x 8 ft. Persian Modern Runner Rug, Yellow Multi

Rich, seductive color draws you into the plush beauty of the Passion Collection. These fantastic florals and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a bohemian sensibility. Woven from polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced over dye techniques create an exciting patina effect in shades of pink, blue, and orange. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home. A colorful coral reef is slightly less spectacular than this magical Passion area rug that pulsates with color and soft, inviting pile. Its modern abstract design with circular motif brings light and energy into your favorite room. Brilliantly conceived in rich multicolor with golden yellow, fuchsia and reef blue. Color: Yellow Multi.