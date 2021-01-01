Nourison Passion Blue/Multicolor 2 ft. x 10 ft. Persian Modern Runner Rug

Rich, seductive color draws you into the plush beauty of the Passion Runner Rug Collection. These fantastic florals and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a bohemian sensibility. Woven from polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced over dye techniques create an exciting patina effect in shades of pink, blue, and orange. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home. Like a vista from another planet, this exciting abstract area rug visibly pulsates with colorful energy in sweeping striations across its soft, plush pile. A vivid astral palette with celestial blue, fuchsia and gold is seductively enthralling. Superbly modern in 100% polypropylene fibers with serged edge. Color: Blue/Multicolor.