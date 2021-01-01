Passarelli Blue/Beige Rug

Features:Great for high traffic areasLow-maintenance; easy to cleanAvailable in a variety of colors and sizesCreases are temporary and will flatten out best if reverse-rolledMachine-made for longevity and durabilityMaterial: MicrofiberMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Blue/BeigePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: Theme: Reversible: Floor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHigh-Low: Product Care: Spot clean with waterCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" W x 3' L): 1.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" W x 3' L): 4Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" W x 3' L): 22Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" W x 3' L): 36Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" W x 3' L