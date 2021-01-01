From tribeca living
Tribeca Living PASQUILTQUGR Lyon Printed Oversized Geometric Quilt Set, Queen, Paisley Grey-Multi
This 3-piece quilt set is Made of ultra-soft and wrinkle-resistant 120-gsm Microfiber 120-Gsm weight for long-lasting and remarkable higher Quality Available in White, sage green, spa blue, black, glazed ginger, ivory, lavender, Estate blue, chilli pepper red, steel Gray colors and Floral, tropical and Paisley printed patterns Oversized quilt Geometric quilting pattern to coordinate with variety of Contemporary and transitional bedding alike