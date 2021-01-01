From sohoconcept
Pasha 24" Counter Stool
Pasha wood is an ergonomic dining chair with a comfortable upholstered seat and backrest on solid beech legs tipped with screwed plastic caps. Pasha Wood is also available with strengthened side stretchers. The seat has a steel structure with "S" shape springs for extra flexibility and strength. This steel frame molded by injecting polyurethane foam. Pasha seat is upholstered with a removable hook & loop fastener enclosed. These chairs are suitable for both residential and commercial use. Pasha wood is designed by Tayfur Ozkaynak. Finish: Walnut, Upholstery: Cream Leatherette