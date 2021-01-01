Couristan Pasha Arcadia Garnet 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug, Red

A unique fusion of classic and contemporary, Pasha offers a series of jewel-toned area rugs that are designed to brighten the appearance of any transitional setting in the home. With its fresh, modern color palette and an array of modern-traditional patterns, these treasured floor coverings are perfectly suited for spaces that blend sophisticated tradition with personal style. Featuring a machine-woven base of 100% polyester that provides a soft underfoot and a chic appeal, the craftsmanship and materials applied to these digitally printed area rugs is superior to any other area rug of its kind in today's market. The addition of a non-skid backing and saddle-stitched edges add to the overall value of this unique collection. Either used as an accent piece or as the primary inspiration for a complete decorating scheme, these old-world designs in modern interpretation are sure to become a point of interest in any interior. Color: Garnet.