Gertmenian & Sons Paseo Soroa Ash/Steel 6 ft. x 9 ft. Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

The Paseo Collection of Indoor/outdoor rugs feature stylish and eclectic patterns in refreshing new colors and motifs. The flat woven rugs are power loomed using soft yet durable 100% Olefin yarns that are UV stabilized to resist fading. The rugs are also stain resistant and very easy to care for. Simply wash off with a garden hose. The precision Belgian looms create interesting surface texture similar to natural sisal rugs but Paseo Outdoor Rugs are super soft underfoot, will not shed fiber, and will provide years of enjoyment indoors or out. Color: Ash/Steel.