OVE Decors Pasadena 61-7/16 in. W x 72 in. H Rectangular Corner Shower Enclosure with Pivot Frameless Shower Door in Black
OVE Endless Pasadena PA0662400, 60-5/8 to 61-7/16 in. W x 72 in. H Corner Frameless Pivot Shower Door in Black. The OVE Decors Endless 61-7/16 in. Pasadena shower kit with frameless pivot shower door offers the kind of simple, stylish versatility that complements any and all bathroom styles. The set features premium quality hardware in a Black finish, and includes a 29 in. wide door panel, a 29 in. wide inline panel, a 31 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8mm (5/16") thick certified tempered glass.