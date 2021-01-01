From ove decors
OVE Decors Pasadena 57-13/16 in. W x 72 in. H Rectangular Corner Shower Enclosure with Frameless Pivot Shower Door in Satin Nickel
OVE Endless Pasadena PA0561200, 57 to 57-13/16 in. W x 72 in. H Corner Frameless Pivot Shower Door in Satin Nickel. The OVE Decors Endless 57-13/16 in. Pasadena shower kit with frameless pivot shower door offers the kind of simple, stylish versatility that complements any and all bathroom styles. The set features premium quality hardware in a Satin Nickel finish, and includes a 25 in. wide door panel, a 29 in. wide inline panel, a 29 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8 mm (5/16 in.) thick certified tempered glass.