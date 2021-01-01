From ove decors
OVE Decors Pasadena 28-9/16 in. W x 72 in. H Rectangular Corner Shower Enclosure with Pivot Frameless Shower Door in Black
Advertisement
OVE Endless Pasadena PA0502400, 27-3/4 to 28 9/16 in. W x 72 in. H Corner Frameless Pivot Shower Door in Black. The OVE Decors Endless 28 9/16 in. Pasadena shower kit with frameless pivot shower door offers the kind of simple, stylish versatility that complements any and all bathroom styles. The set features premium quality hardware in a Black finish, and includes a 25 in. wide door panel, a 31 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8mm (5/16") thick certified tempered glass.