From roller skate party gifts & apparel
Roller Skate Party Gifts & Apparel Party-13th Roller Skating Birthday Party Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This skate party design is perfect for a roller skating party or birthday theme for a 13 year old girl. If the birthday girl loves to roller skate she will LOVE this skate party design! Features retro style "Rolling into 13" birthday quote with cool roller skate graphic with rainbows & stars that's fun & unique. Fun roller skate party design for a girl's 13th birthday! Click the brand link for matching skate party designs for the family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only