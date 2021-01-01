Shot Bottle Sober Drunkard Beer Liquor Cheers Tee Partners in Wine Shot Glass Cellar Party Alcohol Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you love alcohol especially wine? Partying? Drinking? Well this is the perfect drunkard tee for you for those who like expensive wine on a wine glass. Grab your favorite wine and pour full alcohol wine, craft beer, wine, gin, cocktail and champagne. Wine drinking top made with grape so have a extravagant party. If you like to go to pub bar just to grab some drink or wine, it's the perfect tee. Are you looking for a bright color tee of a drunken top? Then this is the wine tee you've been looking for! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only