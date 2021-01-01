Grandeur Parthenon Dummy Door Knobset with Hyde Park Knob - Polished Brass - 821676

Grandeur PARHYD_DD_NA Parthenon Solid Brass Rose Dummy Door Knob Set with Hyde Park Knob Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:Crafted with solid brass and porcelainHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on doors with no cross boreCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 3-7/8"Trim Height: 7-7/8"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Material: Brass, Porcelain Polished Brass