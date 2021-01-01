From golden lighting
Golden Lighting Parsons Gunmetal Bronze Rustic Lantern Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 3285-4P GMT
Create a nostalgic retreat with this mesh metal lantern. A traditional silhouette is effortlessly blended with industrial elements for an updated craftsman look. A metal mesh shade adds rustic charm as it sits beneath an overhanging roofline to shield eyes from direct light. The open top cap allows ambient light to reach the ceiling. The versatile gunmetal bronze finish allows the series to blend well with a variety of interiors. Ideal for a small dining room, nook or entry, this 4 light pendant provides a glowing presence. Golden Lighting Parsons Gunmetal Bronze Rustic Lantern Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 3285-4P GMT