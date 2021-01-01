Set of 2 Parsons Dining Chair with Nailheads Sea Foam - HomePop

This classic parsons dining chair blends the best of a traditional parsons chair frame with modern styling and nail head trim. Upholstered in a range of fabrics with rich wood finished legs, this dining chair will set the tone for elegant evenings around the table. Comfortable and attractive for dining, it can also double as an accent chair in a bedroom or living room. Offered in a range of classic, transitional and modern fabrics, the HomePop parsons dining chair is easy to assemble and maintain. Sold as a set of 2. Color: Sea Foam. Pattern: Solid.