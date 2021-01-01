From house of hampton
Parrino Pearl 9.5" Indoor / Outdoor Glass Table Vase
Advertisement
Pearl embellished glass pilsner vase 9.5"Features:Pearl embellished glass pilsner vaseGlassWhite FinishProduct Type: Table vaseShape: TrumpetColor: PearlPrimary Material: GlassSet Quantity: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseWatertight: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHandmade: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: IndiaPattern: DS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 2Opening Width - Side to Side: 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No