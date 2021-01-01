From rosdorf park
Parmele 4 - Person Dining Set
This uniquely designed dining table set has a solid appeal that's sure to please. The table has a large round top with a handsome marble design and the edge is fashioned in contrasting burnished silver. The table has curved silver legs that are wide for a strong, distinctive stance atop a solid silver base. The chair has a traditional silhouette that features a lovely oval seat back and ornately carved legs. Upholstery delivers a bright effect that contrasts with a chrome finish frame. This is a complete dining set for any dining space.