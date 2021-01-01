From inspire q
24" Parma Swivel Counter Height Barstool Charcoal - Inspire Q
Advertisement
Classic in design, but modern in function, the Parma Swivel Counter Stool is a tasteful look that fits in with both contemporary or traditional interiors. This stylish piece of home furniture looks great at your bar, countertop or kitchen island and offers a sophisticated design that is as dynamic as it is comfortable. Featuring a swivel mechanism, a foot rest, a durable rubberwood construction, a latticed backrest and a padded seat. Color: Charcoal Heather. Pattern: Solid.