From wyatt & ash
Wyatt & Ash Parma Solid Plush Shag Ivory 3.25 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug
Advertisement
Step into comfort with the Wyatt & Ash Parma Solid Shag Collection. Elegant, inviting colors and soft durable yarns will compliment any family room, bedroom/guest room, living room or guest room with a non-piling lint-free finish. This Parma Solid Shag collection is available in Charcoal, Ivory, Light Gray, and White. Pair with similar tones and patterns for a cohesive look or style with different colors and textures for an eclectic modern feel. Includes: (1) 3.25 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. Shag rug measures 2 inches in pile height. Jute Backing. A non-slip rug pad (not included) is recommended to prevent slippage. Pile: 100% Polypropylene, Backing: Jute. High quality shag fibers requre dry cleaning. Woven in Turkey