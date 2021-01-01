Nicole Miller Parlin Multi 8 ft. x 9 ft. Indoor Area Rug

The Home Dynamix Parlin Collection 8 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug is an excellent option if you are looking to upgrade the furnishing of your home. This rug is made with a transitional style, excellent as a versatile finishing touch piece to your space for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. With stain-resistant materials, it will withstand everyday spills. It has an abstract pattern, delivering a unique charm with its multidimensional design. Made with multi-colored elements, it is perfect if you are looking to light up your room with a bright staple. This rug has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will effectively resist fading over time. It has a plush pile, which gives its a smooth texture that is comfortable to walk over.