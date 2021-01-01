The fresh soft design of the Peerless Parkwood™ Collection lends transitional styling to the bathroom at an attainable price. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Peerless WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Peerless faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Peerless Parkwood Chrome 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | PTT14435