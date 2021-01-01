Parkinson 8 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier

8 light chandelier with Aged Brass Painted finish.Features:Eight light Indoor fixture in Aged Brass Painted finish.Dimensions: 38"W x 35.50"HRequires 8 - 60 Watt E12 candelabra bulb(s).UL listed. Rated for Dry locations.Recommended use at the dining room, living room, bedroom, foyer or entryway, kitchen, home officeArt deco trendFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: Multiple DirectionsFinish: Aged Brass PaintedSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Golf BallRecommended Bulb Shape Code: G16Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Our Staff Picks: Staff Picks Enumeration: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL