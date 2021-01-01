Noble House Parkhurst 83 in. Pebble Grey Solid Fabric 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa

Bring home a timeless addition for your living room with our lasting Chesterfield style sofa. This lovely sofa is the ideal addition to any living room with its classic design and traditional elements such as deep button tufting and nail head accents. Featuring a low backrest and soft velvet upholstery, this sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Finished with beautifully turned legs, our sofa provides an elegant touch to any room. Color: Pebble Grey.