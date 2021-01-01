Parker Modern Aluminum Dining Table with Woven Accents, Antique Matte Black

Create an enchanting evening under warm lights and brilliant stars with our eight-seater dining table, perfect for creating memories of a lifetime. With a lovely woven metalwork design and sturdy square structure, our expansive dining table offers plenty of space for your guests with ample space left over for an extravagant meal. Featuring a traditionally inspired look and an aluminum frame that provides incredible stability, our dining table will have no problem keeping your patio in style all summer long. TRADITIONAL INSPIRATION: Featuring a metal weave tabletop, this dining table borrows aspects of traditional style to create a classic look with a modern twist. With an eye-catching design that is not too ostentatious, this piece is a perfect addition to any vintage theme. CAST ALUMINUM FRAME: This dining table is built with cast aluminum molding, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust resistant which will further extend the life of your product. WOVEN ACCENTS: Our table features a beautiful interwoven design that adds an eye-catching style to your decor. This hand-crafted look also brings a hint of texture to your outdoor dining set. DIMENSIONS: This dining table measures to be 61.25”W x 61.25”D x 29.00”H, which seats up to eight people, making this perfect for outdoor parties. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. Please note that chairs are not included with this piece.