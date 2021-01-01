From noble house

Parker Modern Aluminum Dining Table with Woven Accents, Antique Matte Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Create an enchanting evening under warm lights and brilliant stars with our eight-seater dining table, perfect for creating memories of a lifetime. With a lovely woven metalwork design and sturdy square structure, our expansive dining table offers plenty of space for your guests with ample space left over for an extravagant meal. Featuring a traditionally inspired look and an aluminum frame that provides incredible stability, our dining table will have no problem keeping your patio in style all summer long. TRADITIONAL INSPIRATION: Featuring a metal weave tabletop, this dining table borrows aspects of traditional style to create a classic look with a modern twist. With an eye-catching design that is not too ostentatious, this piece is a perfect addition to any vintage theme. CAST ALUMINUM FRAME: This dining table is built with cast aluminum molding, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust resistant which will further extend the life of your product. WOVEN ACCENTS: Our table features a beautiful interwoven design that adds an eye-catching style to your decor. This hand-crafted look also brings a hint of texture to your outdoor dining set. DIMENSIONS: This dining table measures to be 61.25”W x 61.25”D x 29.00”H, which seats up to eight people, making this perfect for outdoor parties. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. Please note that chairs are not included with this piece.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com