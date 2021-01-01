Parker 5-Light Chandelier by Alder & Ore - Color: Black - Finish: Bronze - (SHM1747080)

Thanks to its elegant design and brilliant radiance, the Parker 5-Light Chandelier by Alder & Ore looks right at home in any setting. The metal frame features linear lines that end in 5 classic orb shades made of glass. The shades house one lamp each that produces downward, task lighting to casts warm, inviting illumination. It is suspended from a circular ceiling canopy with a sleek rod. The metal accents are finished in natural brass tone to infuse a traditional touch. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze with Brass Accents