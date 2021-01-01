Globe Electric Parker 3-Light Chrome Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades

The Parker 3-Light Vanity Light utilizes an industrial pipe look and a modern finish to create a put together refined vintage design that complements most decor styles. The chrome finish and clear glass shades bring a refined vintage feel to any space and perfectly showcase a bulb of your choice. With a variety of different medium-based vintage Edison and designer bulbs to choose from, Globe Electric allows you to customize this fixture to suit your individual taste. Couple this with a compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere for any mood you're in (dimmer switch not included). Update and modernize your bathroom or add this 3-light vanity light to your kitchen or bedroom to create a nice little sitting nook.