Park Slope LED Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (5016-PN)

The Park Slope LED Wall Sconce from Hudson Valley Lighting brings strong, ambient light and unique style to whichever room it adorns, from bathrooms to hallways. The aesthetics of this product call back to the art deco style and create an icy-cool tone that would work well in a luxurious ski lodge. The glass shade diffuses the light from the LED lamp behind it, creating an even glow and contemporary atmosphere. This product features cast, hammered brass on both the top and bottom of the shade for a textured, dimpled surface that gleams in the products light. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel