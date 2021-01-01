Green Park Pendant Light by Chapman & Myers - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (CP1204IP)

The Green Park Pendant Light from Chapman & Myers brings a geometric touch of style to a traditional look. Designed by C&M by Chapman & Myers, this fixture blends retro and modern to offer a versatile accent piece for any interior dÃ©cor style. Its sphere-shaped shade forms an open and airy cage around its classic candelabra. Sharp geometric lines contrast against the simplicity of its inner lamping while a spherical finial enhances its old-world charm. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Iron Port