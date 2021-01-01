Park LED Bollard Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (6642-27BZ)

Ideal for adding illumination and safety to a variety of contemporary outdoor spaces, the Park LED Bollard Light by WAC Lighting exudes both power and grace. This Aluminum fixture features a unique design comprised of a variety of rectangular shapes, and comes finished in a choice of several Metallic coatings for visual variety. Made with watertight construction to resist environmental damage, this bollard light has the durability to make a long lasting fixture in any outdoor lighting scheme. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze